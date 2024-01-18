 Skip to content

Main Deity Space Playtest update for 18 January 2024

January 17th Update

Last edited by Wendy

  1. Created artistic progress bars for the first 8 challenge achievements.
  2. Added a "Not Claimed" achievement search option to filter the list of achievements that have been completed but not yet claimed.

