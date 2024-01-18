Age of Darkness: Final Stand – Exile’s Return – Out Now!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Protectors of the Light,

Following a successful Beta period, Exile’s Return is now available for all Age of Darkness: Final Stand owners.

Get Ready!

Exile’s Return includes:

Act III of the Campaign, encompassing the final three missions, a unique boss fight and a new cinematic

A new Survival hero, Aurelia

Various updates and fixes including: Formations Performance and Pathfinding improvements Spanish localization 3D Hero Select Screens



Thank You

On behalf of the entire Age of Darkness: Final Stand, we’d like to thank all of our players who took part in the Exile’s Return Beta. Your feedback through this period has been invaluable in helping us to deliver the polish and quality experience that our players expect. We’re excited for all of our players to experience the Campaign finale - and can’t wait to hear your stories!

You can find the full patch notes for the Exile’s Return update here

As always, we’d love to hear all of your feedback around the Exile’s Return update. Please continue to share your thoughts with us, and report any issues you might encounter in the player support channel on our Discord, as we’re constantly monitoring those channels.

Till next time Protectors of the Light…

Have a question about the game? We have a handy FAQ we’ve posted on the Steam forums that you can view. If your question hasn’t been answered there, we’ll be doing our best to keep up with questions here, on the forums and our Discord server.

Speaking of which, you can also chat with our team and ask them questions on our official Discord server here!

