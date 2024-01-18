-
Fixed Kubo boss soft lock case 2
Fixed ability to pause and freeze movement ability during certain events
Fixed zenny found widget (it used to not say zenny, just "you found")
Fixed priest from continuing to add dialogue widgets
Fixed the Hide and Seek game
Fixed Museum girl's inventory
Fixed issue where if you kick while climbing up you fly for a bit or get stuck
Fixed infinite sugar cubes
Fixed bad cow spawn
Fixed cow speed, they're a bit slower now so hopefully we'll get less of them getting kicked
into trees. Also raised the dampening on their linear physics so they shouldn't launch so far
Halcyon Days update for 18 January 2024
Day 2 Patch Updates
Patchnotes via Steam Community
