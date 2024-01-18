 Skip to content

Halcyon Days update for 18 January 2024

Day 2 Patch Updates

Day 2 Patch Updates

Share · View all patches · Build 13203898

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Fixed Kubo boss soft lock case 2

  2. Fixed ability to pause and freeze movement ability during certain events

  3. Fixed zenny found widget (it used to not say zenny, just "you found")

  4. Fixed priest from continuing to add dialogue widgets

  5. Fixed the Hide and Seek game

  6. Fixed Museum girl's inventory

  7. Fixed issue where if you kick while climbing up you fly for a bit or get stuck

  8. Fixed infinite sugar cubes

  9. Fixed bad cow spawn

  10. Fixed cow speed, they're a bit slower now so hopefully we'll get less of them getting kicked
    into trees. Also raised the dampening on their linear physics so they shouldn't launch so far

