First Cut: Samurai Duel update for 18 January 2024

Patch Notes: Version 1.2

Patch Notes: Version 1.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 1.2

The sword now defaults to mid-height when unsheathing it.

Any remaining enemies will now flee when Nightfall mission clear is reached (sorry Sludge).

