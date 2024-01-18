 Skip to content

EarthKart update for 18 January 2024

Update 1.7 Trucks Update

Share · View all patches · Build 13203742 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This updates adds much needed features you have all been requesting.
Refreshed and Clean UI
5 Fully new vehicles
Enhanced Plane with First Person
Improved First Person for all vehicles
Better Dashboard
New Vehicle Selection Menu
Overall simplification for easy play

Changed files in this update

