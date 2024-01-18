This updates adds much needed features you have all been requesting.
Refreshed and Clean UI
5 Fully new vehicles
Enhanced Plane with First Person
Improved First Person for all vehicles
Better Dashboard
New Vehicle Selection Menu
Overall simplification for easy play
EarthKart update for 18 January 2024
Update 1.7 Trucks Update
