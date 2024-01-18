Celebrating 3000 Players & New Update v0.5.057.1801

Patch Notes - Rusalka Unreal Labs Games v0.5.057.1801

Greetings, Adventurers!

We are delighted to share a momentous achievement with our incredible community – over 3000 players have embarked on the enchanting journey within Rusalka Unreal Labs Games! Your unwavering support, enthusiasm, and dedication have propelled us to new heights, and we are immensely grateful for each and every one of you who has become part of this epic adventure.

As a token of our appreciation, we're thrilled to present the latest version of Chronicle Survivors Early Access - v0.5.057.1801, which introduces exciting new content and enhancements to elevate your gaming experience.

New Hero - Zarya, Shieldmaiden:

Joining the roster is Zarya, a formidable addition to your arsenal. Zarya comes equipped with two powerful abilities:

Comet Rush: Dash forward, dealing 30 base damage to enemies and granting brief immunity for 1.5 seconds.

Tower Shield: Activate a protective shield, rendering Zarya immune to damage for a moderate duration of 5 seconds.

New Auto Ability - Fire Ward:

Ignite your enemies with the Fire Ward auto ability, dealing consistent damage at regular intervals. Strategically deploy this power to overcome formidable foes. Zarya is base hero for this ability.

Balance Adjustments:

In response to your valuable feedback, we've made significant changes to enemy scaling. All opponents, including ghouls, now maintain their stats throughout the duration of a zone, providing a more consistent and challenging gameplay experience.

Optimized Save Games:

We've revamped the save game codes to ensure a seamless and secure gaming experience. Your progress within the Rusalka universe is now more reliable than ever.

Your collective passion has fueled the success of Rusalka Unreal Labs Games, and we're just getting started. Your feedback remains instrumental in shaping the future of our games, and we're committed to delivering more exciting updates in the coming weeks.

As we celebrate this remarkable milestone, we want to express our deepest gratitude to every adventurer who has contributed to the Rusalka Unreal Labs Games community. Your presence makes this journey truly extraordinary.

Stay tuned for more adventures and updates as we continue to explore the boundless possibilities of Rusalka. Thank you for being part of this incredible community.

Best regards,

The Rusalka Unreal Labs Team