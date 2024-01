Share · View all patches · Build 13203725 · Last edited 18 January 2024 – 04:09:10 UTC by Wendy

Full Update Notes coming tomorrow, I am extremely done for tonight.

Short version:

-Procedurally generated levels

-Lots of new upgrades

-Unlockable character(s), just one for now, plenty more on the way

-Tweaked AI, weapon stats, lots of little changes.