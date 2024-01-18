 Skip to content

镖行天下 update for 18 January 2024

修复bug

Last edited by Wendy

1、修复澹台红翎支线，闯先天剑宗，挑战剑圣，等剧情战斗不会正常掉落道具的bug。
2、修复一个bug，该bug导致在战斗中使用空格键会令敌人原地不动挨打。
3、修复交谊馆好感度显示在某种情况下读取错误的bug。
4、修复挑战剑圣时剑圣等级异常的bug。
5、修复门派大师兄属性异常的bug。

