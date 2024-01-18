Update 0.669 patch notes: 4 New tasks, Second Boss Fixed, Extract and Bug Fixes

Uploaded build 0.669 to default branch

Tasks:

Added 4 new basic tasks, "Muffroom," "Prepare To Escape," "Silky Discovery," and "Lost Cache."

Added Crystal Abandoned Minecart room to the Missing Mineshaft task.

Changed "The Real Slimer" task required level from 1->5.

Changed "Moss and Lichen" task required level from 3->1.

Balancing Changes:

The effect of knockback on mobs is increased by 15% (still 35% lower than in the 0.64 update).

Crystal Goliath large crystals now constantly push you off if you are on top of them.

Increased weapon range of all daggers by .1.

Nerfed axe talent "Reacher" weapon range increase from .5 -> .2 per point.

Enchanted Trident is now a Spear weapon type.

• Crystal Scorpion

Decreased the cooldown of the sting attack by 40%.

• Spiked Slime

Decreased thrust distance by 27%.

Slowed down attack animation by 25%.

Increased attack range by 13%.

Fixes:

FIXED CRYSTAL GOLIATH FIGHT NOT STARTING WHEN ALL PLAYERS ARE IN THE ROOM.

Fixed players not being able to extract on any floor other than the boss floor after the boss is killed.

Fixed tick buffs like bandages staying at 0 duration for a long time.

Fixed revived players not having the same required mob kills as other players with the same expertise.

Fixed Crystal Scorpions during the Goliath boss fight not swapping targets.

Fixed Crystal Scorpions disabling player's colliders when dropped after a sting.

Fixed certain daggers having more weapon range than they should.