Additions and Changes:
- Slightly optimized the post-processing materials used to make the camera rain distortion so they don’t use resources in the background when not active.
Bugs Fixed:
- Fixed a bug where unlocking a certain ability last did not grant the Research Complete achievement. It now will, and the game will double check this upon loading into the climb for anyone that this affected.
- Fixed a bug where a certain NPC in the Gallery would not randomly move around as intended. They now show up in random locations each time you go to the Gallery.
- Fixed a bug where the Completion text on a certain door in the Gallery remained visible even after opening the door.
Changed files in this update