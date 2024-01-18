 Skip to content

Ocnus Theory update for 18 January 2024

1.1.03

1.1.03

Build 13203510

Additions and Changes:

  • Slightly optimized the post-processing materials used to make the camera rain distortion so they don’t use resources in the background when not active.

Bugs Fixed:

  • Fixed a bug where unlocking a certain ability last did not grant the Research Complete achievement. It now will, and the game will double check this upon loading into the climb for anyone that this affected.
  • Fixed a bug where a certain NPC in the Gallery would not randomly move around as intended. They now show up in random locations each time you go to the Gallery.
  • Fixed a bug where the Completion text on a certain door in the Gallery remained visible even after opening the door.

