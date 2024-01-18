RUN FOR YOUR LIFE! v0.982a

This latest update adds the stressful new level The Hospital. And fixes some long standing bugs with level transitions, interactions, and entity behavior.

Here's a full list of changes to Transliminal v0.982a:

New Additions

When using the elevator you may find that you must RUN FOR YOUR LIFE!

A new achievement can now be unlocked.

-Elevator buttons have sound effects now

New voice lines

A new Physicist Log Tape may be collected

Fixes

Completely reworked elevator level transitions which should fix instances loading into a blank screen.

Reworked interaction method to avoid unintended interactions with multiple objects if players were standing close to them.

Elevator buttons may now only be pressed one at a time.

Elevators will never go to the same floor twice.

Smilers may cause injuries over time instead of instantly killing.

Optimized Cogwell Void Elements

Unnecessary or out of range audio sources have been removed to avoid excessive memory usage.

lowered the priority of some sound effects.

Fixed closed Sketchbook not disabling open pages.

Some sound effects now have randomized pitches to break up repetition.

Fixed ambient audio missing in some areas.

Flashlight now has a fixed rotation that matches the player when turned on.

Fixed Glitchcore Acid level events not triggering

Players will uncrouch on pause if not in a ducking area to avoid remaining crouched after collecting some items.

Renamed HEAD BOB setting to CAMERA SWAY

Tagged some untagged wall pieces as Walls for better entity interaction

I'm very proud to say that players should have their most immersive, stable, and interruption-free backrooms experience to yet.

Stay tuned for more new levels, entities, events and New endings coming in the next major updates!

Until next time.

See you in the liminal void, Wanderer.

-=[ComAdore]=-