Lockdown 2024 update for 18 January 2024

Lockdown 2024 1.19.3

Share · View all patches · Build 13203438 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Release notes:

  • Fixed issue when starting crib builds, exiting, then restarting.
  • Replace "Tommy" with the variable token in one line of dialog.
  • Fix the issue with translations not accepting changes to character configurations.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2150201 Depot 2150201
