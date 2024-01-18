Lockdown 2024 1.19.3

Release notes:
- Fixed issue when starting crib builds, exiting, then restarting.
- Replace "Tommy" with the variable token in one line of dialog.
- Fix the issue with translations not accepting changes to character configurations.
