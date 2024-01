Share · View all patches · Build 13203428 · Last edited 18 January 2024 – 04:09:18 UTC by Wendy

Flightless Squid is proud to announce update version 1.2.1! Changes include:

A new tutorial page!

New late-game enemy with a trick up its sleeve!

New Game Over message

Game balance fixes

Minor UI tweak

From all of us at Flightless Squid, thank you so much for playing our game! Please stay tuned for more updates!