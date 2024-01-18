Had to cross some t's, dot some i's, and tighten up bolt #x27jedv5
Cy: Cyberpunk Survivors update for 18 January 2024
Had a few loose ends to tighten up :)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2364721 Depot 2364721
- Loading history…
Depot 2364722 Depot 2364722
- Loading history…
Depot 2364723 Depot 2364723
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update