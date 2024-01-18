 Skip to content

SYNCED update for 18 January 2024

Patch Notes 1.1.16

Patch Notes 1.1.16

Last edited by Wendy

Attention Runners,

Our maintenance is now complete, and you can enter the game once again. Below is a list of fixes and optimizations implemented in this patch:

Optimizations:

  • The overall difficulty of Limitless Mode has been optimized, and the time for some waves has been appropriately extended.
  • From January 18th to January 31st, the number of Mythical and Legendary Mod Fragments obtained from the weekly Tyrant Rush will be doubled.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed some localization issues.
  • Fixed an issue where the melee weapon on the character's backpack would enlarge after switching PVP/PVE modes and Runners in the Armband.
  • Fixed an issue where the controller could not be used in Adaptive Match mode.
  • Fixed the incorrect ranking in the round settlement of Nanofly Event.
  • Fixed the occasional abnormal display of the special effect of the Guntech Weapon "Overloaded".

Please log out of the game and close/restart your client to ensure the update applies correctly.

The SYNCED team

