Patch Notes 1.1.16

Attention Runners,
Our maintenance is now complete, and you can enter the game once again. Below is a list of fixes and optimizations implemented in this patch:
Optimizations:
- The overall difficulty of Limitless Mode has been optimized, and the time for some waves has been appropriately extended.
- From January 18th to January 31st, the number of Mythical and Legendary Mod Fragments obtained from the weekly Tyrant Rush will be doubled.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed some localization issues.
- Fixed an issue where the melee weapon on the character's backpack would enlarge after switching PVP/PVE modes and Runners in the Armband.
- Fixed an issue where the controller could not be used in Adaptive Match mode.
- Fixed the incorrect ranking in the round settlement of Nanofly Event.
- Fixed the occasional abnormal display of the special effect of the Guntech Weapon "Overloaded".
Please log out of the game and close/restart your client to ensure the update applies correctly.
The SYNCED team
