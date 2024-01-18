Today's build includes the new battle mode for the Floating Loot event.

If you find floating loot in the overworld view and are attacked while attempting to get the loot, the battle system will spawn the battle against the attacking ships along with a new mode.

To win this battle, you must move your ships into the loot areas marked by yellow circles.



You can order you ships to move using the tactical view.



Once you have captured all three of the floating loot areas, you win! You don't need to destroy all of the enemy ships in order to win.

-Jonathan "Calandryll" Hanna

jon@supersixstudios.com