-Change: Added a Barkeeper named "Cain" and renamed a Shopkeeper

to "Tim" in Prospercanius.

-New/Change: Overall atleast four more Barkeepers added to the game.

-New/Change: Added O2 pad to both entrances/exits of the first town.

-Change: Moved O2 pad deeper into industrial zone of the first town.

-New/Change: Savings and Savings Deposits are now tracked separately.

-New: You can view the status of Savings and Savings Deposits.

-New: Use "Empty Savings" button to withdraw all savings including your deposits.

-Change: Lowered price of O2 cans and Doctor Field Paks by about 25% each.

-New/Change: Closing a Void/Portal grants 5 ZP.

-New/Change: Perishables should now always cure something.

-New/Change: Anxiety and Fatigue cure should show up on perishables more often.

-New/Change: You can now sort the Shopkeeper/Trader's inventory using the

"Sort (theirs)" button.

-New/Change: Shopkeepers now have a 20% chance to add new items per hour rather

than once daily.

-New/Change: Item level requirements should be more reasonable.

For best stability you may need to re-roll your existing character(s).

Or start a new gam/character.