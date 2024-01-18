-Change: Added a Barkeeper named "Cain" and renamed a Shopkeeper
to "Tim" in Prospercanius.
-New/Change: Overall atleast four more Barkeepers added to the game.
-New/Change: Added O2 pad to both entrances/exits of the first town.
-Change: Moved O2 pad deeper into industrial zone of the first town.
-New/Change: Savings and Savings Deposits are now tracked separately.
-New: You can view the status of Savings and Savings Deposits.
-New: Use "Empty Savings" button to withdraw all savings including your deposits.
-Change: Lowered price of O2 cans and Doctor Field Paks by about 25% each.
-New/Change: Closing a Void/Portal grants 5 ZP.
-New/Change: Perishables should now always cure something.
-New/Change: Anxiety and Fatigue cure should show up on perishables more often.
-New/Change: You can now sort the Shopkeeper/Trader's inventory using the
"Sort (theirs)" button.
-New/Change: Shopkeepers now have a 20% chance to add new items per hour rather
than once daily.
-New/Change: Item level requirements should be more reasonable.
For best stability you may need to re-roll your existing character(s).
Or start a new gam/character.
Changed files in this update