Fixed many issues regarding Chinese localized text showing color formatting tags, such as <DefaultWhite>
The Hardcore modifier fix from Hotfix 1 was accidentally removed from the build. It is now actually fixed.
Tales And Tactics update for 18 January 2024
Winter Update Hotfix 0.3.3
