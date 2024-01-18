 Skip to content

Tales And Tactics update for 18 January 2024

Winter Update Hotfix 0.3.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed many issues regarding Chinese localized text showing color formatting tags, such as <DefaultWhite>

  • The Hardcore modifier fix from Hotfix 1 was accidentally removed from the build. It is now actually fixed.

