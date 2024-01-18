 Skip to content

Cy: Cyberpunk Survivors update for 18 January 2024

0.5.17 - Singularity Blade Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added a new power, singularity blade. You can purchase it to be available from the beginning or chest will have it as a spawn option in the Charred Lands. Also implemented other minor gameplay mods and bug fixes.

