Minor Update featuring Russian + Traditional Chinese translations

I have a bit more than the plain old patch notes this time.

First, I've enabled Russian and Traditional Chinese as options in the settings, these might be slightly incomplete or cause UI issues in places but should be mostly good. Huge thanks to everyone thats helping with translations

Secondly, we hit 100k unique steam users, as in people that actually launched the game! See the patch notes for a new code to celebrate that.

And now the patch notes as normal: