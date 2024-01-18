Minor Update featuring Russian + Traditional Chinese translations

I have a bit more than the plain old patch notes this time.
First, I've enabled Russian and Traditional Chinese as options in the settings, these might be slightly incomplete or cause UI issues in places but should be mostly good. Huge thanks to everyone thats helping with translations
Secondly, we hit 100k unique steam users, as in people that actually launched the game! See the patch notes for a new code to celebrate that.
And now the patch notes as normal:
- Russian and Traditional Chinese translations enabled
- Performance improvements smoothing out large spikes in a few areas and system reworks to reduce underlying loads
- New code "awardwinning100k"
- Slightly lowered cost of final warp upgrades for task list
- Improved Crew tutorial with a new section that triggers later
- Crew auto reprint changed to use actual mastery gained instead of raw stat levels
(It has been turned off so you will need to turn it on again if you were using it)
- Fix for synth sometimes instantly fully leveling a certain recipe
- Fix for warp crash related to auto warp
- Fix for warp reward labels not updating properly
- Fix for loadout stat calculation issue
- Several other minor fixes
