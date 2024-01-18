The game has been patched to fix a few bugs.
Changes
- Fixed a bug where the game would sometimes crash if the player triggered Comfy Pillow or Comfy Pillow Essence very far into endless mode
- Fixed a bug where the game could crash under specific circumstances of the Input Type was set to "On Release"
- Fixed a bug where buttons could not be pressed with the selector if the Input Type was set to "On Release"
- Fixed a bug where the selector would stop working when returning to the Main Menu from a modded floor
- [Modding] Fixed a bug where unlocked modded floors sometimes weren't saving properly
Changed files in this update