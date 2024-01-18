LONESTAR Out Now! 10% Launch Discount!

Hi guys! We are Math Tide, a small team of 3 cats, 1 dog, and 2 devs, and we’ve been working on LONESTAR for 3 years. And today is the day! We are finally able to release the game and take you all to this adventure of bounty hunting in space!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2056210/LONESTAR/

Right now LONESTAR is still in Early Access stage, and we still have wayyyy too many ideas that we want to put inside the game. So please stay tuned for the upcoming updates!

If you have any feedback, suggestions, or something we are kinda scared of aka bug reports, please don’t hesitate to join our Discord and tell us about them.

Here to join the other bounty hunters: https://discord.com/invite/QFkYZjZ2P4

Please check out the comparison of the demo of LONESTAR and the Early Access version in the pic down below. If you like what you saw in the “test drive”, don’t miss out on the full journey of the LONESTAR universe!

And please note that the game demo has been removed from Steam. But your progress in the demo will be saved in the Early Access version.

Thank you all for your support! And wish you a plentiful bounty hunting trip!