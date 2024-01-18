Argentum Online, also known as AO, is an open-source project, whose last "official" change was made on July 17th, 2012 (v0.13).

From our end, we created an anniversary version for the 20 years of Argentum Online in 2020, which, thanks to people's support, is still alive. This effort also aimed to give the community the opportunity to create their own version of Argentum Online and submit improvements, by creating an active Github organization where the project's source code and all necessary tools are available to everyone.

We, as the current maintainers of the project in this year when AO will turn 24, want to remind the community of the opportunity to collaborate with the project, where everyone is invited to participate in its development by submitting improvements, changes, fixes, among other things, in order to preserve and continue evolving this cultural phenomenon.

As part of our changes and implementations in the workflow, we will carry out the following in the project:

Argentum20 will be renamed Argentum Online.

We will use the domain http://www.argentumonline.com.ar/.

In each new release, both server and client, we will upload the executables so that you can create private servers locally.

Historical preservation: all changelogs (changes) from the original repositories will be migrated so that anyone who has contributed to the source code of Argentum Online on Sourceforge will appear on Github (more information [url=https://medium.com/@requitolucas/importar-repositorio-cvs-a-git-sourceforge-a-github-de-manera-fácil-20c63344bfa5]Click here for more information[/url]).

Thank you very much to everyone for the support.

Argentum Online