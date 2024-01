Greetings, Champions of Atham!

We hope you've been enjoying your epic quests and battles in the Kingdom of Atham. Our diligent devs were on a crafting spree, attempting to forge new features, but it seems they accidentally summoned the mischievous "Oopsie-Daisy Bug."

But fear not! Our valiant devs swiftly donned their magical debugging capes and sent the bug packing. It's now safely stowed away in the dungeons, where it can think about its actions.