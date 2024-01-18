 Skip to content

Depthris update for 18 January 2024

Custom Controls Update is Now Live!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We have finally the feature to customize either your keyboard or gamepad controls to play the game as you see fit.

Main Features

    • For keyboards most keys are acceptable on a standard keyboard, yes including the numeric pad. Want to move the piece with WASD and rotate with the numpad? Go for it!,
    • For Gamepad there are two general types of controls that are starting points for your customization. Type A is the one that came with the game and Type B has the input more spread thanks to feedback. You can customize them more if desired!.

Other Features

    • Minor optimizations for future updates of the game
Common Issues
    • When using the mouse+keyboard or mouse + gamepad to navigate on the controls menu can create minor issues that can be solved by going back to the main menu and return to controls screen.

Note: Currently PS5 and PS4 wired and Xbox controllers are supported, a new input implementation is in the works to include more options

