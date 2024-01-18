Custom Controls Update is Now Live!

We have finally the feature to customize either your keyboard or gamepad controls to play the game as you see fit.
Main Features
-
- For keyboards most keys are acceptable on a standard keyboard, yes including the numeric pad. Want to move the piece with WASD and rotate with the numpad? Go for it!,
-
- For Gamepad there are two general types of controls that are starting points for your customization. Type A is the one that came with the game and Type B has the input more spread thanks to feedback. You can customize them more if desired!.
Other Features
-
- Minor optimizations for future updates of the game
Common Issues
-
- When using the mouse+keyboard or mouse + gamepad to navigate on the controls menu can create minor issues that can be solved by going back to the main menu and return to controls screen.
Note: Currently PS5 and PS4 wired and Xbox controllers are supported, a new input implementation is in the works to include more options
Changed files in this update