Update 18/01/2024 - Version 0.2.7 - Web pages refresher!

Hello,

While I am working on the 0.3.x version, I have an update for the current 0.2.x version!

Today I have uploaded an update for web pages. Basically I have redone all in-game webpages.

New way to create pages brings couple of advantages:

the webpages text is now selectable and can be copied

they are responsive and react better to small browser sizes

shop page is slightly changed and I introduced few basic categories for the tools

online banking is changed: not all bank transfers are immediate now. They will be immediate only within same bank, otherwise you will have to wait. They can be cancelled though. It makes bank hacking and money stealing a bit more challenging (but I think also more satisfying) :)

there is now a variety of bank pages with different colors and layouts

There may be some small bugs because it is a major change behind the scene, I will be improving it.

Not all pages changed a lot, but I hope you will like the new layouts. It was a weakness to create webpages before this change, and some of them were not of best quality. I think this update brings it into the right direction.

It is now easier for me to create more interactive webpages, making them faster and with better quality.

Thanks, and happy hacking!