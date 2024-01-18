Dec. 27, Update Information!

In this update, we have added the concept of rarity to equipment!

Also, Units now can have "another names", which can be found on the details view!

Details

Added rarity to equipment.

Added Pioneering Speed increase to Group's action "Iron Farming Tool"

Card "Time Cut" can no longer be used during a battle with an army.

Increased Attack Point of the equipment "Dragon Sword" from 20 to 30.

Changed the performance of the equipment "Knight Armor".

Added the equipment "Black Armor".

change the card "Prophecy of Change" and "Radio Wave" and etc. to select directly which to change jobs.

Other UI changes

Fixed various bugs.

These feedback has been very helpful in making this game better! Thank you!

We can't say we've incorporated all the feedback yet, so we will continue to make improvements.

If you have any feedback, we would appreciate it if you could let us know what you think via the community hub, etc.!