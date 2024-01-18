Save time and Unlock all Contract based cosmetic items NOW! This pack includes the Real Ghostbusters, Extreme, Answer the Call, and “fanatic” Gear Shell variants, as well as all Ghostbuster cosmetics items that can be unlocked via Contracts. In addition, 5 bonus “support” patches/shirt logos are also included in this pack.

No gameplay altering or rank unlocked gear/cosmetics are included in this pack

All Contracts and Research Contracts remain available and can still be completed for XP rewards.

Must launch game in an online environment to redeem this pack

Any future dlc contract unlocked cosmetic content will be unlocked by owning this pack

We are also currently working on Patch 1.7.3 which will address various bug fixes and issues. We're still waiting on a few things, but we'll have the patch out as soon as it's ready!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2624240/Ghostbusters_Contract_Access_Pack/