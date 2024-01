A variety of bug fixes (Thanks Evil-Chan et al.:

-Another new balance overhaul. Notably reduced hunger decay, reduced water decay, increased plant grow time, altered some poop costs

-Journal can no longer conflict with settings

-UI no longer closes when pausing game (you can choose for the game to be active or paused, while the UI is open)

-Some audio balances

-Added some missing journal entries

-Fixed variety of spelling errors