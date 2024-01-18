Hotfix 1.07

Patch Notes

Fixes:

Small fix for level select menu where double pressing could happen

Additions

1 New level unlocked by reaching the credits

1 New leaderboard for the new level

1 New music track to accompany your journey on this new level

Notes

The new level is considered a bonus level, and will not count towards your total run time

Crash reports have stopped as of right now, but if you do run into any issues please reach out and I'll get them fixed up asap.

Thanks again to everyone who is playing the game, there is more to come!

Cheers,

Marty