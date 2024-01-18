Hotfix 1.07

Patch Notes
Fixes:
- Small fix for level select menu where double pressing could happen
Additions
- 1 New level unlocked by reaching the credits
- 1 New leaderboard for the new level
- 1 New music track to accompany your journey on this new level
Notes
The new level is considered a bonus level, and will not count towards your total run time
Crash reports have stopped as of right now, but if you do run into any issues please reach out and I'll get them fixed up asap.
Thanks again to everyone who is playing the game, there is more to come!
Cheers,
Marty
