Ninja Issen (忍者一閃) 1.09 patch notes (Jan 18, 2024)

Hello from the team at CFK.

Thank you for all of the love and attention you've paid to hyper ninja action game Ninja Issen.

In order to create a richer, smoother gaming experience for players, patch 1.09 will be released today (1/18) with the following changes:

< New additions >

• Hardcore mode added.

This is a new challenge mode that can be enjoyed after clearing the game and starting a new game.

Dash through the entire game, from chapters 1 to 9, racking up both the highest score and the fastest cleartime!

Enemy attacks have become much more dangerous, and a single death means permanent game over.

In this mode, dialogue and game events do not appear.

< Accessibility >

• Control explanation 'Tips' have been added.

These tips will allow players to better understand the game controls.

Upon acquiring a new skill, players will be able to better understand the specifics of that skill.

Players may now check important tips on some screens.

< Others >

• Fixed many bugs and added various quality-of-life improvements.

We hope you'll experience this smoother version of Ninja Issen for yourself, and thank you to all of the people who have played Ninja Issen and visited our community page.

As always, thank you for your continued support as we at CFK strive to be the very best publisher we can be.

Thank you.