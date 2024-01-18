 Skip to content

Warhaven update for 18 January 2024

1/17 (Wed) Update Notice

1/17 (Wed) Update Notice

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings from the Warhaven team!
The following content will be available in the 1/17 (Wed) update.

  • In 12v12 Reclamation mode, a win/draw/loss is determined, when the extra time becomes a reducing condition.

-The conditions for keeping and reducing extra time are the same as before.
-The conditions for determining a draw are changed to the following.

▶In a situation where both teams have different scores, and the losing team is not carrying a Divine Stone → [color=#FFA27F]Immediate win or loss.[/color]
▶In a situation where both teams have different scores, and the outnumbered team succeeds in carrying the Divine Stone → [color=#CC5BFF]Draw[/color]

▶In a situation where both teams have same scores, but only one team is carrying a Divine Stone → [color=#CC5BFF]Draw[/color]
▶In a situation where both teams have same scores, and both teams' Divine Stones are in their original spawn positions at the moment of entering overtime → [color=#CC5BFF]Draw[/color]

  • Fixes a bug where characters could move out of the play area in 12v12 Reclamation mode on Hangar map.

  • Updated translation quality improvements.

Thank you!

