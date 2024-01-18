1/17 (Wed) Update Notice

Greetings from the Warhaven team!
The following content will be available in the 1/17 (Wed) update.
- In 12v12 Reclamation mode, a win/draw/loss is determined, when the extra time becomes a reducing condition.
-The conditions for keeping and reducing extra time are the same as before.
-The conditions for determining a draw are changed to the following.
▶In a situation where both teams have different scores, and the losing team is not carrying a Divine Stone → [color=#FFA27F]Immediate win or loss.[/color]
▶In a situation where both teams have different scores, and the outnumbered team succeeds in carrying the Divine Stone → [color=#CC5BFF]Draw[/color]
▶In a situation where both teams have same scores, but only one team is carrying a Divine Stone → [color=#CC5BFF]Draw[/color]
▶In a situation where both teams have same scores, and both teams' Divine Stones are in their original spawn positions at the moment of entering overtime → [color=#CC5BFF]Draw[/color]
Fixes a bug where characters could move out of the play area in 12v12 Reclamation mode on Hangar map.
Updated translation quality improvements.
Thank you!
