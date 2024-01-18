[Announcement] NA PvP Tournament

Share · View all patches · Build 13202376 · Last edited 18 January 2024 – 00:39:04 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello, Heroes of Bermesiah!

We are excited to kick off 2024 with new changes for PvP tournaments, beginning with the North America region.

Event Period:

● Registration Period: January 18, 2024 (Thu) 00:00 (UTC +0) ~ February 8, 2024 (Thu) 07:59 (UTC +0)

● North America Tournament Date: February 10, 2024 (Wed) 18:00 (UTC +0) / February 10, 2024 (Wed), 10:00 PST (UTC-8) / 13:00 EST (UTC-5)

How to Participate: To register and find all other information please go to: https://koggames.com/grandchase-classic/2024-pvp-tournament-circuit/.

Prizes:

• 1st Place: 50k VP + Unique Title

• 2nd Place: 25k VP

• 3rd-4th Place: 20k VP

• 5th-8th: Place: 15k VP

• 9th-16th place: 20x Seal Breaker Scrolls

All prizes will be sent after the maintenance on February 21, 2024.

Livestream: https://www.twitch.tv/gcclassic (EN), https://www.twitch.tv/blanker1 (PT)

South America & Asia

Registration for South America and Asia will open at a later date. We eagerly anticipate the opportunity to share more comprehensive information with you soon.

For more up-to-date information, join the GrandChase Classic Discord at https://discord.gg/grandchaseclassic.

We’ll see you in action soon!