Quality of Life Update - 0.4.0.2

A small update with quality of life features!
- The possibility to easily switch to the next and previous contact is now available;
- Now when you hover over a contact's profile picture, you will get additional information about them;
- You can also now learn more about a contact by hovering over it in a dialog box;
- Contacts' knack are now visible in the department menu;
- Improvements to Japanese localization;
- Faces of chibi portraits now match the full portrait;
- You can no longer leave your own company in CEO mode (only if you are kicked out);
- After resigning as CEO, you are subject to a one-year restriction period during which you cannot create a new company;
- Large messages are now typed faster;
- Yakuza will now be more often offering to pay off;
- The bank will no longer be so quick and aggressive in taking away your property;
- Fixed calculations for the size of your own company (in money amount);
- Fixed a bug with lifetime blocking of trading on the stock exchange;
- Fixed a game crash if a player has a nickname with certain characters;
Changed files in this update