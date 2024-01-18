 Skip to content

STONKS-9800: Stock Market Simulator update for 18 January 2024

Quality of Life Update - 0.4.0.2

A small update with quality of life features!

  • The possibility to easily switch to the next and previous contact is now available;
  • Now when you hover over a contact's profile picture, you will get additional information about them;
  • You can also now learn more about a contact by hovering over it in a dialog box;
  • Contacts' knack are now visible in the department menu;
  • Improvements to Japanese localization;
  • Faces of chibi portraits now match the full portrait;
  • You can no longer leave your own company in CEO mode (only if you are kicked out);
  • After resigning as CEO, you are subject to a one-year restriction period during which you cannot create a new company;
  • Large messages are now typed faster;
  • Yakuza will now be more often offering to pay off;
  • The bank will no longer be so quick and aggressive in taking away your property;
  • Fixed calculations for the size of your own company (in money amount);
  • Fixed a bug with lifetime blocking of trading on the stock exchange;
  • Fixed a game crash if a player has a nickname with certain characters;

