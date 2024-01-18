- Logic input for Solar Panels
- Decreased Solar Panel collision resistance
- Spaceling footstep sounds
- Reworked touch input handling in-game and in the Editor resulting in more consistent behaviour when panning/zooming the camera and using multiple fingers unintentionally, and smoother zoom
- Docking at a launchpad will now spawn your Spaceling near that area instead of a general location for the entire station
- Ambient sounds in and around stations
- Fixed ‘Smells like toast’ achievement sometimes unlocking when it shouldn’t
- Fixed camera still zooming in the background when pointer is over a list UI element
- Fixed the bunch of errors being generated when your Core is destroyed in Conquest
Droneboi: Conquest update for 18 January 2024
0.7.7
Patchnotes via Steam Community
