Droneboi: Conquest update for 18 January 2024

0.7.7

  • Logic input for Solar Panels
  • Decreased Solar Panel collision resistance
  • Spaceling footstep sounds
  • Reworked touch input handling in-game and in the Editor resulting in more consistent behaviour when panning/zooming the camera and using multiple fingers unintentionally, and smoother zoom
  • Docking at a launchpad will now spawn your Spaceling near that area instead of a general location for the entire station
  • Ambient sounds in and around stations
  • Fixed ‘Smells like toast’ achievement sometimes unlocking when it shouldn’t
  • Fixed camera still zooming in the background when pointer is over a list UI element
  • Fixed the bunch of errors being generated when your Core is destroyed in Conquest

