B1700 update for 18 January 2024

Updates Notes for 18/01/2024

  • Added Chickens to Lobby level village
  • Added Cats to Lobby level village
  • Added Cats to Lobby level - can be found in the winter zones.
  • Character animations changed for duel wield weapons.

