- Added Chickens to Lobby level village
- Added Cats to Lobby level village
- Added Cats to Lobby level - can be found in the winter zones.
- Character animations changed for duel wield weapons.
B1700 update for 18 January 2024
Updates Notes for 18/01/2024
Patchnotes via Steam Community
