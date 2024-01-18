 Skip to content

Indemon Tales update for 18 January 2024

PS5 DualSense Support & Important info regarding control settings

Build 13202208

Patchnotes via Steam Community

After loading your save file, make sure to check your control settings, regardless of which input device you used. With the newly implemented DualSense mapping, there were some changes to how the game reads your previous config. If you find yourself with weird keyboard bindings, ESC (or sometimes spacebar) will always open up the in-game menu where you can adjust the setting.

