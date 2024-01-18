Fixed a bug where the character would do a jump "grunt" on the Dedication and Main Menu screens.
Also placed an Ancient Coin in Level 2. (Still a secret!)
Secrets of the Temple update for 18 January 2024
Hotfix - Demo Build 5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
