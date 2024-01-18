 Skip to content

Contain update for 18 January 2024

Day 2 Patch No:1

Day 2 Patch No:1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We are listening to your feedbacks and we keep fixing things. This is our second fix and changes list for now and more to come.

Graphic Options:

Added DLSS options.

Gameplay:

We have fixed the full black atmosphere issue on the Too Late mission.
We have added at least one reflex sight for every rifles and SMGs as default.
Weapon inspect default key binding is moved to "I" instead of "G".
Frag Grenade throw default key binding is now "G" and "4". Flash is "3" and "5" is Smoke.

We are currently working on the key rebinding issues.

Accesibility:

FOV bug on customisation screens have been fixed.

