Build 13202039 · Last edited 18 January 2024 – 00:09:19 UTC by Wendy

Hi all!

As I receive bits of feedback this solo dev will continue to make improvements. Don't mind the small downloads.

This patch:

Simplify the welcome texts so there's less to read.

Highlight important tutorial bits for new players.

Make a bunch of bubble help text better.

Increase the visibility of tutorial related text.

Fix a small waypoint issue on the last quest.

So far, (fingers crossed) 0 major bugs. Keep em' coming, though!