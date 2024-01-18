 Skip to content

Combo Card Clashers: Prologue update for 18 January 2024

Now Released! - Combo Card Clashers: Prologue

Share · View all patches · Build 13202031 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
The FREE Prologue is available now!

Get a taste of what Combo Card Clashers has to offer! The full game is set to release early this year so you won't be waiting too much longer!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2668680/Combo_Card_Clashers_Prologue/

Your Feedback Matters

Any feedback or suggestions from you will help shape the full game! Please leave a review on Steam or discuss your thoughts with me on Discord.

Prologue Content:
  • The Mage character - specializes in deadly magic using mana
  • The Warrior character - damage is everything
  • A variety of cards - build powerful synergies
  • Procedurally-generated map - extended to include more nodes!
  • Gear and Mercenary Store - You can even recruit monsters to fight for you
  • Ascension levels - Replayability won't be an issue
Wishlist the full game!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2054770/Combo_Card_Clashers/

Enjoy!
Cam, CCC Solo Dev

