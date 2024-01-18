Now Released! - Combo Card Clashers: Prologue

The FREE Prologue is available now!
Get a taste of what Combo Card Clashers has to offer! The full game is set to release early this year so you won't be waiting too much longer!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2668680/Combo_Card_Clashers_Prologue/
Your Feedback Matters
Any feedback or suggestions from you will help shape the full game! Please leave a review on Steam or discuss your thoughts with me on Discord.
Prologue Content:
- The Mage character - specializes in deadly magic using mana
- The Warrior character - damage is everything
- A variety of cards - build powerful synergies
- Procedurally-generated map - extended to include more nodes!
- Gear and Mercenary Store - You can even recruit monsters to fight for you
- Ascension levels - Replayability won't be an issue
Wishlist the full game!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2054770/Combo_Card_Clashers/
Enjoy!
Cam, CCC Solo Dev