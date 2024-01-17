 Skip to content

PieClicker update for 17 January 2024

Jan.2024 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 13201943 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

First update in a while (oops). I addressed a bunch of bugs and things. Anyway here are patch notes:

  • Looked into an issue where multipliers wouldn't provide full value (they're additive not multiplicative) when a new upgrade is unlocked. Haven't made any changes yet, I don't know if I want to change this or not.
  • Updated Discord API
  • Changed cost multiplier on 'Revamp Kitchens' from 10 -> 9
  • Changed cost multiplier on 'Rocket Ship' from 1000 -> 100
  • Changed cost multiplier on 'Rolling Pins' from 2.5 -> 1.5
  • Added a new modifier/temp upgrade called 'Research'
  • Updated list of foreign nations/empires
  • Updated list of foreign planets
  • Added "Travis Scott concert" as a natural disaster (yes, really)
  • Scenarios have an extremely small chance of breaking the 4th wall now (for the current session) assuming you got a 1/5 research result
  • If you're scenarios break the 4th wall there is a small chance of your workers rebelling against you. Currently not much can happen but I'm hoping to let you end the world/universe in a future update.

