Battlecruisers Showdown: Multiplayer is live!

Battlecruisers Showdown multiplayer is now live!

Online player vs player is here! Explode your frenemies in short strategic showdowns in this ever-evolving real-time tactical battle game.

In our third year of updates, we introduce the infinite end-game: satisfy your pyromania in the multiplayer battle arenas with unique perks, rewards and conditions. Join the endless arms race as more and more weapons are discoverable every year.

Use the spoils of battle to buy robot exoskeleta, new destructive weapons, and most importantly, heckles. All grade-C robots and above know that mockery-banter is the highest form of combat. You can also now deck out your favorite cruiser with custom bodykits and upgrade your armory with more than 150 new weapon variants, such as the RapidFire Mortar and the QuickBuild DeckShield.

Battlecruisers now offers full cross-platform multiplayer, so you will be able to fight your friends on their iPhones, iPads and Android devices. Steam players will enjoy smooth 144FPS+ frame rate as well as all the benefits of premium edition.

Join our growing community on Discord: https://discord.gg/7GmAqawadE