Lighting Revolution: Achieving 100% Illumination Upgrade Across All Machines!

Hello, Coiners!

Just a quick update a few days later: all machines are now equipped with the latest lighting enhancements!

The lighting quality settings, from potato to extreme, are fully implemented across the board.

Whether you're looking for optimal performance or stunning visuals, feel free to explore the settings that suit your preference.

Don't forget to check out the LED lights, which have been updated and fine-tuned for an even better experience.

Cheers!

Tree Nuts Games