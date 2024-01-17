300k Download Celebration Giveaway!

Share · View all patches · Build 13201810 · Last edited 18 January 2024 – 00:09:10 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We are celebrating reaching over 300,000 total downloads of X8 over all platforms!

Another milestone reached and absolutely smashed with your help.

As thanks, we are running an exclusive giveaway in our Discord server, of 3000 Bytes, and a chance to win an X8-branded custom hat!

This giveaway will be taking place until February 10th (PST), so don't miss your chance!

Every entry receives 3000 Bytes, just for participating.

Join us on Discord here: discord.gg/x8vr

Thank you so much for your support, and we're looking forward to many more milestones together!