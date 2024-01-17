 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

X8 update for 17 January 2024

300k Download Celebration Giveaway!

Share · View all patches · Build 13201810 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We are celebrating reaching over 300,000 total downloads of X8 over all platforms!

Another milestone reached and absolutely smashed with your help.
As thanks, we are running an exclusive giveaway in our Discord server, of 3000 Bytes, and a chance to win an X8-branded custom hat!

This giveaway will be taking place until February 10th (PST), so don't miss your chance!
Every entry receives 3000 Bytes, just for participating.

Join us on Discord here: discord.gg/x8vr

Thank you so much for your support, and we're looking forward to many more milestones together!

Changed depots in development branch

View more data in app history for build 13201810
Depot 1763511 Depot 1763511
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link