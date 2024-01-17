Update Notes For Jan 17th 2024 (Version 1.3.3)

Hope you all have been doing well! We have fantastic new features to share with you:
- A starting note prompt now helps orient players at the beginning of levels, when unpausing, and after respawning.
- Notes now have their associated names on them in game.
- Moved the treble Clef and player positions for a farther lookahead.
We also have a TON of new original levels and Song Packs (SPs) to enjoy composed by our very own Petr Folta!
-
Lesson 2 SP (C minor)
-Paws on the Piano 1 & 2 (Exercises)
-Feeline Beeline (Scale)
-Ode to Sadness (Song)
-
Lesson 3 SP (C Major)
-Cat on the Bass Line 1 & 2 (Exercises)
-Feeline Beeline Bassline (Scale)
-Galaxy Funk (Song)
-
Lesson 4 SP (C Minor)
-Paws on the Bass 1 & 2 (Exercises)
-Feeline Beeline Bassline 2 (Scale)
-Starburst's Groove (Song)
-
Lesson 5 SP (C Final Test)
-Exercises 3 in C Major/minor
-Final Tests in C Major/minor\
-
Changed depots in secretsong branch