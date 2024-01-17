 Skip to content

Intervallic update for 17 January 2024

Update Notes For Jan 17th 2024 (Version 1.3.3)

Last edited by Wendy

Hope you all have been doing well! We have fantastic new features to share with you:

  • A starting note prompt now helps orient players at the beginning of levels, when unpausing, and after respawning.
  • Notes now have their associated names on them in game.
  • Moved the treble Clef and player positions for a farther lookahead.

We also have a TON of new original levels and Song Packs (SPs) to enjoy composed by our very own Petr Folta!

  • Lesson 2 SP (C minor)
    -Paws on the Piano 1 & 2 (Exercises)
    -Feeline Beeline (Scale)
    -Ode to Sadness (Song)

  • Lesson 3 SP (C Major)
    -Cat on the Bass Line 1 & 2 (Exercises)
    -Feeline Beeline Bassline (Scale)
    -Galaxy Funk (Song)

  • Lesson 4 SP (C Minor)
    -Paws on the Bass 1 & 2 (Exercises)
    -Feeline Beeline Bassline 2 (Scale)
    -Starburst's Groove (Song)

  • Lesson 5 SP (C Final Test)
    -Exercises 3 in C Major/minor
    -Final Tests in C Major/minor\

