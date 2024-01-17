Update Notes For Jan 17th 2024 (Version 1.3.3)

Share · View all patches · Build 13201746 · Last edited 17 January 2024 – 23:09:22 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hope you all have been doing well! We have fantastic new features to share with you:

A starting note prompt now helps orient players at the beginning of levels, when unpausing, and after respawning.

Notes now have their associated names on them in game.

Moved the treble Clef and player positions for a farther lookahead.

We also have a TON of new original levels and Song Packs (SPs) to enjoy composed by our very own Petr Folta!