Noble Fates 0.28.12.10 Released!

Hotfix
Fight Fires from the nearest reachable position
Fight Fire Zones now include Slopes
Fix Bug preventing Fighting Fires on Slopes
Fix Bug preventing Fighting some Fires on Terrain
Camera
Improve Camera behavior on Slopes
Home
Don't show undiscovered Caves as part of Home
Don't choose undiscovered Caves as a spot near Home
Prevents Spawning/Camping in Caves
Mod Support
Add RightCtrl and RightAlt Input Chords
Add "partyPetChance" to control the chance an animal type
shows up with parties when they can afford it```Restart the game and steam to pick it up!
Changed files in this update