Noble Fates 0.28.12.10 Released!

Hotfix

Fight Fires from the nearest reachable position Fight Fire Zones now include Slopes Fix Bug preventing Fighting Fires on Slopes Fix Bug preventing Fighting some Fires on Terrain Camera Improve Camera behavior on Slopes Home Don't show undiscovered Caves as part of Home Don't choose undiscovered Caves as a spot near Home Prevents Spawning/Camping in Caves Mod Support Add RightCtrl and RightAlt Input Chords Add "partyPetChance" to control the chance an animal type shows up with parties when they can afford it```Restart the game and steam to pick it up!