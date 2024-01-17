 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Noble Fates update for 17 January 2024

Noble Fates 0.28.12.10 Released!

Share · View all patches · Build 13201744 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hotfix 


Fight Fires from the nearest reachable position  
Fight Fire Zones now include Slopes  
Fix Bug preventing Fighting Fires on Slopes  
Fix Bug preventing Fighting some Fires on Terrain  

Camera  
Improve Camera behavior on Slopes  

Home  
Don't show undiscovered Caves as part of Home  
Don't choose undiscovered Caves as a spot near Home  
Prevents Spawning/Camping in Caves  

Mod Support  
Add RightCtrl and RightAlt Input Chords  
Add "partyPetChance" to control the chance an animal type   
shows up with parties when they can afford it```Restart the game and steam to pick it up!

Changed files in this update

Noble Fates Content Depot 1769421
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link