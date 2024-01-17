[FIX] Fixed initial resolution
[FIX] Fixed UI captions
Cozy Island Idle update for 17 January 2024
January 2024 - Update 0.1.19
Patchnotes via Steam Community
[FIX] Fixed initial resolution
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2628401 Depot 2628401
- Loading history…
Depot 2628402 Depot 2628402
- Loading history…
Depot 2628403 Depot 2628403
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update