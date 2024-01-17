 Skip to content

Cozy Island Idle update for 17 January 2024

January 2024 - Update 0.1.19

Build 13201681

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[FIX] Fixed initial resolution
[FIX] Fixed UI captions

Changed files in this update

Depot 2628401 Depot 2628401
  • Loading history…
Depot 2628402 Depot 2628402
  • Loading history…
Depot 2628403 Depot 2628403
  • Loading history…
