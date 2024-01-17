Update 1.2.10: Bug fixes and removed Christmas theme. 🔧🎄

Hey there! You may notice that we didn't completely remove everything introduced in the Christmas update. Many players had fun with those items, and they won't actively make the game worse, so why not?

Check out the new music Patient Asian made for Terracards, turn that sound on! 🎶🤣

✨ Features ✨

Removed the snowy theme from everything: Goodbye santa-cows and frozen lakes, I'll miss them!

Introducing Giant Sheep . A quite big sheep, I'd say.

Hovering over a structure that has combos will show its range.

❗ New mechanic: Some structures may have resource costs for each output they generate!

Added a Discord button on the Menu.

Added a new effect for 🐑 Black Sheep .

🌊 Lake isn't frozen anymore, but it still can allocate 🦀 Crabs .

Only one 🎄 Christmas Tree can be placed per island.

Tropical Soil and Fuel Grapes essences have been updated.

essences have been updated. 🐰 Easter Bunny effect has been updated (small debuff).

🔧 Fixes 🔧