Share · View all patches · Build 13200550 · Last edited 17 January 2024 – 23:09:20 UTC by Wendy

Hello dear players! :)

Here is the newest patch:

we fixed few problems with trashes

we fixed the rare problem with task orders when saving/loading/restarting the mission

we adjust the water slider even more

we fixed the problem with UFO duckies :)

Please remember if you will have some issues contact with us via bug report or discord or steam discussion :)